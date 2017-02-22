Adrian Grenier and Dell are teaming up to fight ocean plastics

In 25 years, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish 3 Hours Ago | 01:35

U.S. technology giant Dell and Hollywood actor Adrian Grenier are making waves as they launch their global pilot program to turn the tide on ocean pollution. By pulling plastics out of the ocean and recycling them into a commercially viable way, they hope to keep harmful micro plastics from troubling ocean waters.

Dell's pilot program is on pace to use 16,000 pounds of ocean plastics in 2017. Grenier, star of the HBO series "Entourage" and a famed environmentalist, is one of the speakers at the World Ocean Summit in Bali, Indonesia this year.

The 40-year old became a strong advocate for ocean conservation when he started to "personally notice there was less fish and more plastic" in waters, he told CNBC's Street Signs on Wednesday. In 2015, he co-founded the non-profit Lonely Whale Foundation, which champions ocean action.