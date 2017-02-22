VISIT CNBC.COM

At a new Adulting School, young people learn to manage their money

Coach, Schmidt, and Nick on FOX's "New Girl"
"Adulting," or functioning as a grown up, is hard. After all, few young people learn the intricacies of crafting a resume, changing a flat tire, or julienning vegetables — not to mention filing taxes or picking the right insurance.

That's why Rachel Weinstein and Katie Brunelle teamed up to start The Adulting School, which is dedicated to teaching critical, real-world skills you probably never learned in the classroom. Weinstein, a psychotherapist, came up with the idea while treating millennials.

"You know, when you see 10 people feeling like they're the only one, and they're all struggling with the same thing, you think, let's get these people together so they can learn this stuff and not feel so isolated and ashamed," Weinstein tells NPR.

The most important things to do with your money before 30
While money management is a frequent source of stress for the attendees of the Maine-based school, Weinstein and Brunelle's curriculum extends beyond interest rates and budgeting.

"We will also make sure you know fold a fitted sheet or remove a red wine stain," the co-founders write on the school's website. "The most successful adults are book smart AND street smart."

The Adulting School offers live workshop events in Portland, Maine, but you don't have to be a local to enroll. Starting in February 2017, anyone can gain access to its online school and lessons, which feature advice across four core categories: Personal finance, health and wellness, "make it" or "fix it" skills and relationships.

Learning "to adult" will cost you $19.99 a month or $101.95 for one six-month semester.

Think you don't need extra help? To make sure, you may want to test yourself with their "adulting quiz."

﻿Don't miss: 7 hard truths about money that everyone should learn in their 20s

