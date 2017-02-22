At a new Adulting School, young people learn to manage their money

"Adulting," or functioning as a grown up, is hard. After all, few young people learn the intricacies of crafting a resume, changing a flat tire, or julienning vegetables — not to mention filing taxes or picking the right insurance.

That's why Rachel Weinstein and Katie Brunelle teamed up to start The Adulting School, which is dedicated to teaching critical, real-world skills you probably never learned in the classroom. Weinstein, a psychotherapist, came up with the idea while treating millennials.



"You know, when you see 10 people feeling like they're the only one, and they're all struggling with the same thing, you think, let's get these people together so they can learn this stuff and not feel so isolated and ashamed," Weinstein tells NPR.

