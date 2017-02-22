    ×

    Marketing Media Money

    From a luxury holiday to a sweat patch: All the gifts the Oscar nominees will get in their swag bags

    A pelvic floor exercise tracker, a sweat absorber and a CPR kit might not seem the most exciting of gifts for anyone, let alone a Hollywood star. But these, along with a Hawaiian holiday, a California ranch experience and personal training sessions, are just some of the gifts in the unofficial Oscars swag bag, sent to Academy Awards nominees this week ahead of the awards ceremony this Sunday.

    The likes of Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Dev Patel and Viola Davis will receive the bags courtesy of Distinctive Assets, an LA-based marketing agency, which has put together gifts for the stars for the past 15 years, usually with a six-figure value.

    A five-night holiday to Kōloa Landing, a luxurious resort on Hawaii's Kauai island is included, costing around $1,150 a night, along with a week at Golden Door, an exclusive California spa where a "Classic Women's Week" costs around $8,850.

    The Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como, Italy
    The Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como, Italy

    If the nominee prefers a European adventure, then a three-night stay in a suite at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como is also on offer, which retails at around $1,400 a night, before taxes. Also in the swag bag are three nights in the Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria in Sorrento, where a suite costs upwards of $700 a night, if travelling in late-April.

    Quirkier gifts include a hydrating mist "for improved vocal cord management and skin regeneration," a SweetCheeks cellulite massage mat, and a t-shirt from Happiest Tee, to "celebrate your happy place."

    The Positive Cube by Bangarang
    The Positive Cube by Bangarang

    Distinctive Assets was founded by former management consultant Lash Fary, who said nominees should be rewarded for their efforts around Oscars week. "At the end of the day, the movie industry is about allowing viewers to escape reality and enter a fantasy world. We hope we do that in some small way for these hard-working nominees…help them relax, unwind, unplug and indulge after one of the most intensely hectic weeks of their lives," he said in an emailed statement.

    Press releases from the company come with a disclaimer that the "Everyone Wins" nominee gift bags are not affiliated with the Oscars, but in 2016 Distinctive Assets was subject to a law suit from the Academy, citing trademark infringements.

    The swag bag also includes the following items, among others:

    An Oomi "intelligent home" starter kit - $599

    A CPR Anytime kit - $38.50

    Three nights at the Lost Coast Ranch in California – price on application

    A customized set of Crayola crayons - $24.99

    A limited edition Elvie pelvic floor exercise tracker - $199

    A wooden Positive Cube box, filled with cards of positive quotes - $40

    A jar of pecans from the National Pecan Shellers Association – prices vary

    A solid gold and diamond-encrusted OM bracelet from Yoga Jewelz - $375

    A pack of 10 sweat-absorbing Dandi Patches - $7.99

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.