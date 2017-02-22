Google is reportedly expanding a service that rivals Uber

Google is expanding a carpool service in the U.S. and Latin America through its Waze app in the next several months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The service, which allows commuters to pick up and drop off extra passengers along their route for a small fee, is often cheaper than ride-hailing apps Uber or Lyft, the Journal reported. But during the pilot programs in Israel and San Francisco, rides needed to be arranged hours in advance, and sometimes, no drivers accepted a request, according to the Journal.

Waze is best known for its mapping app that crowd-sources traffic delays like accidents and construction. Unlike a ride-hailing app, drivers for Waze could not use the app as a full-time income, and the company doesn't currently take a cut of the drivers' pay, according to the Journal.

But Uber and Google do compete in the market for self-driving cars, which require extensive test driving data. Indeed, a former head of Google's search division recently joined Uber.

