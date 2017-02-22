Growing debate



The proposals must also receive majority support from the Senate before being made law, yet they come at an interesting time for the country which is due to go to the polls in a general election on March 15.

The vote in the Dutch lower house of parliament, did not receive support from Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Liberal party, VVD; however it did from Labour, its coalition partner.

With none of the major Dutch parties expected to win a majority, a coalition government is once again likely, prompting further conflict over the highly controversial issue.

CBS, the Dutch national statistics bureau, estimated that in 2010 the cannabis business added approximately 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to the national economy.

Current estimates from Dutch polling indicator Peilingwijzer suggests that far-right party leader Geert Wilder, has a narrow lead on the incumbent Liberal party.

A win for Wilder could spell further trouble for the EU, which faces uncertainty in a year of European elections in France and Germany, however most countries have ruled out joining a coalition with him, following a series of controversial policies.