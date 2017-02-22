The Netherlands has moved a step closer to regulating the production of cannabis in bid to remove a grey area that has stymied the country's famously relaxed approach to the recreational drug.
For decades it has been acceptable to buy small amounts of marijuana in the country's so-called coffee shops, however the cultivation and sale of the drug has remained prohibited, prompting much political and public debate.
However, Dutch MPs voted on Tuesday by a narrow majority of 77 to 72 to regulate the production of the drug, a move that supporters claim will reduce coffee shops' dependency on criminal networks.