New York sees almost 800 percent growth in solar power over five years

New York state-supported solar power increased by almost 800 percent from December 2011 to December 2016, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Tuesday, with almost $1.5 billion leveraged in private investment.

The state saw 83.06 megawatts of solar installed through 2011, with the total installed through 2016 hitting 743.65 megawatts, an increase of 795 percent.

"New York is a national leader in clean energy, and the tremendous growth of the solar industry across this state demonstrates this renewal technology's increased accessibility and affordability for residents and businesses," Cuomo said in a statement.



"Our investments in this clean energy resource create jobs, reduce carbon emissions, support economic growth, and help build a cleaner, greener New York for all," he added.

The growth was supported by the Long Island Power Authority, the New York Power Authority, and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, as well as other public and private sector backers.

"Clean, renewable energy will help the State meet its aggressive energy goals, make electricity more affordable for New Yorkers and bring about a more resilient and versatile energy system," Richard L. Kauffman, chairman of Energy and Finance for New York, commented.

New York has ambitious plans when it comes to renewables. Its Clean Energy Standard requires 50 percent of New York's electricity to come from renewable energy sources like solar by 2030.