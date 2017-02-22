Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

Mexico's incoming ambassador to the U.S. spoke out against President Donald Trump. Geronimo Gutierrez said the dignity of Mexicans will be of importance in any new deal with Washington, D.C. He's called Trump's treatment of Mexico unacceptable.



About 14,000 residents have been evacuated from homes in San Jose, California because of flood conditions. A major highway was closed as rising waters submerged cars and flooded homes. While the rain has stopped, flood warnings are expected to remain in place until Saturday.



Pope Francis called for urgent humanitarian aid for the starving people of South Sudan, saying millions risk being condemned to death by famine. The country has been mired in civil war since 2013.



A collection of Princess Diana's most iconic dresses will go on public display at Kensington Palace. The exhibition traces the evolution of her style. It includes the velvet gown she wore at the White House when she danced with John Travolta.