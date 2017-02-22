This creepy robot can explore nuclear sites and deliver pizza   

A team of engineers from Oregon State University recently unveiled a new walking robot called Cassie that they say can revolutionize the delivery and shipping industries.

Its bipedal design can help it reach places that wheeled robots cannot. The OSU team of engineers spun off a company called Agility Robotics from the university to develop and sell the bipedal robots.

Cassie-type robots are best suited to package delivery, which would enable completely automated deliveries and shipping when combined with driverless vehicles, the company said in an OSU news release earlier this month.