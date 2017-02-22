    ×

    Digital Original

    Digital Original

    This creepy robot can explore nuclear sites and deliver pizza

    This creepy robot can explore nuclear sites and deliver pizza
    This creepy robot can explore nuclear sites and deliver pizza   

    A team of engineers from Oregon State University recently unveiled a new walking robot called Cassie that they say can revolutionize the delivery and shipping industries.

    Its bipedal design can help it reach places that wheeled robots cannot. The OSU team of engineers spun off a company called Agility Robotics from the university to develop and sell the bipedal robots.

    Cassie-type robots are best suited to package delivery, which would enable completely automated deliveries and shipping when combined with driverless vehicles, the company said in an OSU news release earlier this month.

    WATCH:  This is Dubai's new flying taxi 

    This is Dubai's new flying taxi
    This is Dubai's new flying taxi   

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...