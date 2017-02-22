US stocks open lower, edge off record levels as Wall Street awaits Fed minutes

U.S. equities opened lower Wednesday as investors eagerly awaited a key Federal Reserve release.

The Dow Jones industrial average traded about 30 points lower shortly after the open, with McDonald's contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 dipped 0.2 percent, with energy leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite declined 0.15 percent.

The central bank is scheduled to release the minutes from its meeting earlier this month and Wall Street is expected to parse through them in search of clues about when — and how many times — it will raise interest rates this year.

"Fed officials have been hawkish and the economic data points to an expanding economy," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "We know the Fed wants to raise rates because they've told us."

The Fed's policymaking committee is scheduled to meet again on March 15, with market expectations for a rate hike then around 18 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

"This potential action could admittedly precipitate aggressive selling among concerned market participants, yet share prices would likely recover quickly in the absence of any promises made by the Fed to pare its balance sheet in the short term," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities, in a note.