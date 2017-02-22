    ×

    US stocks open lower, edge off record levels as Wall Street awaits Fed minutes

    U.S. equities opened lower Wednesday as investors eagerly awaited a key Federal Reserve release.

    The Dow Jones industrial average traded about 30 points lower shortly after the open, with McDonald's contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 dipped 0.2 percent, with energy leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite declined 0.15 percent.

    The central bank is scheduled to release the minutes from its meeting earlier this month and Wall Street is expected to parse through them in search of clues about when — and how many times — it will raise interest rates this year.

    "Fed officials have been hawkish and the economic data points to an expanding economy," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "We know the Fed wants to raise rates because they've told us."

    The Fed's policymaking committee is scheduled to meet again on March 15, with market expectations for a rate hike then around 18 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

    "This potential action could admittedly precipitate aggressive selling among concerned market participants, yet share prices would likely recover quickly in the absence of any promises made by the Fed to pare its balance sheet in the short term," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities, in a note.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks to the media after the central bank's latest policy meeting on Dec. 14, 2016 in New York.
    Getty Images
    In economic news, weekly mortgage applications fell 2 percent for the week ending Feb. 17 amid lackluster refinancing. Existing home sales data are due at 10 a.m. ET.

    Stocks managed record highs across the board Tuesday amid solid earnings from Dow components Home Depot and Wal-Mart and General H.R. McMaster's naming as President Donald Trump's national security advisor.

    The U.S. equity market has been on a tear since Trump's election as investors have piled on to bets that the new administration will be able to push through tax reform and deregulation. However, rising valuations are a growing concern.

    "Valuations don't matter until they do and certainly haven't mattered for a while but we can't deny the fact of where stocks are trading relative to other historical peaks," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group.

    Entering Wednesday, the S&P's price-to-earnings ratio hovered around 21.7, while forward price-to-earnings held near 19.4, according to FactSet.

    Overseas, European equities traded mostly lower, as the pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.15 percent. Meanwhile, the 10-year German bund yield hit its lowest level in five weeks as geopolitical concerns remained.


    On tap this week:

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Tesla Motors, L Brands, HP, Cheesecake Factory, Boston Beer, Fitbit, Iamgold,

    10:00 a.m. Existing home sales

    1:00 p.m. 5-year note auction

    2:00 p.m. FOMC minutes

    Thursday

    Earnings: Barclays, Kohl's, Gap, Nordstrom, Chesapeake Energy, Hormel Foods, Seadrill, Cinemark, AMC Networks, Kate Spade, Baidu, Splunk Imax, Intuit, Axa, NovoCure, Pinnacle Foods, Wayfair, Canadian Imperial Bank

    8:30 a.m. Initial claims

    8:30 a.m. Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart

    9:00 a.m. FHFA home prices

    9:45 a.m. Service PMI

    1:00 p.m. 7-year note auction

    Friday

    Earnings: JC Penney, Royal Bank of Canada, Foot Locker, Public Service, Rowan Cos

    10:00 a.m. New home sales

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

