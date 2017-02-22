    ×

    Valmont shares soar 10 percent after earnings beat

    Shares of Valmont Industries soared 10 percent Wednesday after the company reported earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations.

    The infrastructure products manufacturer reported adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share, versus the $1.45 per share estimate, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus forecast. Revenue of $674.6 million also topped the $633.8 million estimate.

    In a press release, Valmont's chairman and CEO, Mogens C. Bay, said revenue in 2017 will increase around 5 percent, without acquisitions. Bay also said he expects earnings per share for the upcoming year to increase around 10 percent, compared to 2016's levels. Adjusted earnings per share for 2016 was $6.42 per share.

    Shares of Valmont have risen 39 percent during the last 12 months.

