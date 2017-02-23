A border tax will hurt some retailers more than others, experts say

Retailers have rallied against the proposed border adjustment tax, but some will fare better than others if such a measure is implemented, analysts told CNBC on Thursday.

That's because it all comes down to who has pricing power and who doesn't, Deutsche Bank retail analyst Paul Trussell said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

"The assumption is that the retailer is going to at least attempt to pass this onto the consumer. And so on one side you have companies like Nike that are perceived to have pricing power and that could be helpful for someone like a Foot Locker as well," he said.

"But when it comes to the department stores or some of the specialty retailers, such as a Gap ... I think the perception there is that those guys will have much more difficulty passing that along," he added.



Retailers complain the tax, which would tax imports and exempt exports, will drive up their costs and force them to raise prices to consumers. The National Retail Federation expects price increases of at least 1 percent, costing the average family as much as $1,700 a year.