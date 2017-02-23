Asia set to open lower, following a mixed finish in the US

    ×

    Futures pointed to a fractionally lower open for Asian markets on Friday, following a mixed finish in the U.S. on the back of remarks made by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

    Nikkei futures in Chicago traded at 19,295, while Osaka futures were at 19,280, compared to the Nikkei 225's previous close at 19,371.46.

    In Australia, the ASX 200 slipped 0.31 percent in early trade, with the materials sector falling by 1.44 percent. Resources producers were mostly lower, with major miners losing more than 2 percent each — shares of Rio Tinto were down 2.94 percent, Fortescue was off by 2.50 percent and BHP Billiton declined by 2.48 percent.

    Copper declined overnight, with futures contract on the London Metal Exchange tumbling 3 percent to $5,858.85 a metric ton.

    In an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box," Mnuchin said he wants to see "very significant" tax reform passed before Congress' August recess. "We want to get this done by the August recess. We've been working closely with the leadership in the House and the Senate and we're looking at a combined plan," he said.

    Some analysts said Mnuchin's remarks on tax reform serve as a reminder of the "scope" of the task ahead for the U.S. government in introducing major tax changes.

    "Markets are reacting to the risk of delay in fiscal stimulus and unwinding some of the recent optimism that followed President Trump's phenomenal tax package remarks," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

    Elsewhere, currency experts said the dollar has been softer in response as traders continue to wait for important details on tax reforms and fiscal stimulus from the Trump administration. The dollar index traded at 100.99 at 7:07 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday, falling from earlier levels above 101.20.

    Among other currency majors, the yen traded at 112.72 to the dollar, strengthening from levels above 113.0, and is likely to put pressure on Japanese exporters in the trading day. The Australian dollar fetched $0.7712, while the euro traded at $1.0581, climbing from levels near $1.0500 in the previous session.

    Analysts, however, said hawkish Fed policy and political uncertainty in Europe will likely limit any "meaningful rally" in the euro/dollar pair.

