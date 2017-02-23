Cramer: Elon Musk’s Tesla smacks of the same wild approach as … Amazon

When Jim Cramer listened to the conference call for Tesla on Wednesday, he realized that CEO Elon Musk's company has an "otherworldliness" about it that he has only ever seen once before — with Amazon.

"Musk, like Amazon's Jeff Bezos, has grand ambitions and if you want to be in on those ambitions you have to buckle up and get ready for a turbulent, autonomous driverless ride," the "Mad Money" host said.

There is only one difference that Cramer could tell between Bezos and Musk. When it comes to quarterly reports, Bezos doesn't seem to care about them, and never joins the earnings call. Musk makes an effort to answer everything, and the more outrageous his answers are the more everyone seems to like it.

In fact, Musk is the only CEO on the planet that could report a quarter with $1 billion in negative free cash flow, vastly declining gross margins, $16 billion in debt and a suddenly departing CFO and still have his stock pop higher on the news, though ultimately it closed down 6 percent Thursday.

On the call, Musk said the company was "very close to the edge" financially and it "probably makes sense to raise capital to reduce risk." Considering that Tesla last came to the market with 6.5 million shares at $215 back in May of 2016 and it's up 25 percent since then, maybe a secondary offering would be a gift to shareholders.

"The stock would have been up today if it weren't for these comments. Musk is prepping you for a secondary though, and it sounds like the street will be very ready after that last home run off an offering," Cramer said.

Musk will run the company on negative cash flow, simply because he doesn't want to miss out on sales. Cramer didn't even blink an eye at this concept.

After all, some of the fastest growing technology companies have said the exact same thing and Wall Street gobbled it up. There is clearly no issue of demand for the product. So, when Musk said he could sell all 500,000 cars he can make next year, Cramer takes it at face value.

Musk even said he would stay at Tesla "forever" or until someone kicks him out.

"In true Elon Musk style, he didn't exactly put to bed the notion of merging Tesla and SpaceX. Given Musk's legion of fans, they would probably cheer if he combined cars and rockets, too," Cramer said.

