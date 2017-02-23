Market holds its breath ahead of earnings, details on tax reform

President Donald Trump will meet with the leaders of five companies that are shifting operations abroad to seek guidance on how to create jobs and keep manufacturing in the United States. (Reuters)

Trump said he wants the federal government to be more accountable and do "more with less" at a lunch with Treasury and budget officials. (Reuters)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that he expects "very significant" tax reform focused on tax cuts for the middle class and businesses enacted before Congress' August recess. (CNBC)

A Mexican official called new U.S. immigration guidelines "hostile," straining already tense relations between the two countries as Trump administration officials arrive in Mexico City for talks on immigration. (WSJ)

Apple came out against Trump's decision to rescind protections relating to bathroom use by transgender students in public schools, becoming the first tech company to publicly disagree with the move. (Recode)

Ivanka Trump advocated on Capitol Hill for a child care expense deduction to be included in Congress' tax code overhaul, but the plan's $500 billion price tag could make it a hard sell among lawmakers. (Bloomberg)

The Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, returns to Washington this week, with Vice President Mike Pence, Kellyanne Conway, Stephen Bannon, Reince Priebus and Trump lined up as speakers. (USA Today)

Elon Musk's solar panel installation company, SolarCity, sold long-term contracts to homeowners just before and even after they defaulted on their mortgages, The New York Times reported.

Carlos Ghosn, longtime CEO of Nissan who saved the automaker from near-collapse, will leave his current post to oversee Nissan's alliances with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors. (Reuters)

The SpaceX Dragon cargo ship will try to reach the International Space Station again after incorrect data about the ship's destination prevented it from taking off Wednesday. (USA Today)

As the smartphone industry continues to mature, Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone launch this fall will be highly anticipated, but not necessarily groundbreaking, Reuters reports.