One way for investors to play the end of the 'buyback blackout' period

As of Wednesday, 87 percent of the companies in the S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly results this earnings season – and with the end of another season comes the end of the "buyback blackout" period.

Under SEC rules, companies can't buy back any of their shares during the roughly five-week period which ends two days after the company's results are released.

Using hedge fund analytics tool Kensho, CNBC conducted a study to find out which Dow Components and sector ETFs perform well once the stock repurchases resume.