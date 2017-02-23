Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:



Former Michiganstate and Olympic gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was arraigned on 22 new counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault. He appeared in court shackled in an orange jumpsuit. He now faces 80 alleged assaults in the case.



An explosion at a market in Pakistan killed at least 8 people and injured more than 20 others. The explosion was so powerful it shattered windows of nearby buildings and damaged cars parked outside. It's not yet clear whether the explosives were meant to be a bomb or were just stored in the building.



Members of the communist party in Russia marched through central Moscow, celebrating "Defender of the Fatherland" day. The rally was organized to commemorate veterans of wars, as well as communist leaders such as Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin.



McDonald's is lowering the prices on its sodas and McCafe specialty drinks. For a limited time in April, all drinks will cost $1, while smoothies, shakes, and McCafe Frappes will sell for $2.