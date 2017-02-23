This engineer turned his childhood obsession into a million-dollar company

As a child, Steven Humble was "enthralled" by the hidden doors and secret passageways he saw in adventure movies like "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade."

So Humble used his training as a mechanical engineer to turn his childhood fascination into a successful business that's made him a millionaire.

As founder and president of Creative Home Engineering, he designs secret doors "just like the ones in movies, but for real people," he says on CNBC's "Blue Collar Millionaires."



The doors Humble builds lead to secret storage rooms or bunkers, and are designed to look like full-length mirrors, fireplaces, brick walls or, in some cases, things you might not expect to find in a home, like fake telephone booths.