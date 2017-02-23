Trump can't find any US trade surpluses. Here you go, Mr. President

President Donald Trump claimed Thursday that he cannot find a country with which the United States has a trade surplus.

The U.S., in fact, has a merchandise trade surplus with more than half of the countries in the world, according to the International Trade Commission. A trade surplus means America exports more goods to a country than it imports from it.

"The deals we have with other countries are unbelievably bad. We don't have any good deals," Trump told a group of business executives at the White House. "In fact, I'm trying to find a country where we actually have a surplus of trade as opposed to a deficit. Everything's a deficit."