"We have to let other countries give you a level playing field," Trump told Oberhelman at a meeting of manufacturing executives at the White House.

Past presidents have often refrained from talking about the strength or weakness of the dollar. Treasury secretaries would address the currency's value, but would generally tout dollar strength as a sign of faith in the American economy, even at times when it posed a challenge to multinational companies.

A stronger dollar can drag on non-U.S. revenue for multinational companies like Caterpillar. The company cited a strengthening dollar last month when it cut its sales outlook for the year.