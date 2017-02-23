    ×

    Dow and S&P hit record highs after Treasury Secretary points to significant tax reform

    U.S. equities kicked off Thursday trading slightly higher on the back of remarks made by newly minted Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose around 30 points to hit a new record high, with Chevron and IBM contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent, also reaching a new all-time high, with energy leading all sectors higher. The Nasdaq composite held just above breakeven.

    In an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box," Mnuchin said he wants to see "very significant" tax reform passed before Congress' August recess.

    "We want to get this done by the August recess. We've been working closely with the leadership in the House and the Senate and we're looking at a combined plan," he said.

    The prospect of tax reform has been one of the key catalysts in the U.S. stock market's postelection rally, along with deregulation and government spending.

    "I applaud the optimism but question the feasibility of his timeline. As I have written on numerous occasions, nothing has unified the GOP more in the past several years than a disdain for the Affordable Care Act, yet the Republicans are struggling to cobble together a system that can replace Obamacare," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities, in a note to clients.

    U.S. Treasurys and gold prices — considered traditional safe-haven assets — also rose following Mnuchin's interview.

    Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Andrew Burton | Getty Images
    The benchmark 10-year note yield fell to 2.393 percent, while the short-term two-year note yield slipped to 1.2 percent. Gold futures for April delivery, meanwhile, popped more than 1 percent to $1,248.30 per ounce.

    "There is an incredible amount of skepticism out there, especially for a market that keeps making new highs," said Maris Ogg, president at Tower Bridge Advisors. "I think people keep focusing on Trump's missteps rather than the big picture, which is that the world economy is improving."

    Recent U.S. data continues to show strength, as the Citi Economic Surprise index holds near its highest level since 2014.

    Weekly jobless claims remain near their lowest levels in more than 40 years. The IHS Markit flash read on U.S. services is due at 9:45 a.m.

    In corporate news, Tesla reported mixed quarterly results, topping revenue estimates but falling short of profit forecasts.

    Meanwhile, Victoria's Secret parent company L Brands reported weak forward-looking guidance Wednesday after the close, sending its stock tanking more than 12 percent.

    On tap this week:

    Thursday

    Earnings: Intuit, Axa, NovoCure, Pinnacle Foods, Wayfair, Canadian Imperial Bank

    9:45 a.m. Service PMI

    1:00 p.m. 7-year note auction

    Friday

    Earnings: JC Penney, Royal Bank of Canada, Foot Locker, Public Service, Rowan Cos

    10:00 a.m. New home sales

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    —CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.

