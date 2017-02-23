Dow and S&P hit record highs after Treasury Secretary points to significant tax reform

U.S. equities kicked off Thursday trading slightly higher on the back of remarks made by newly minted Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose around 30 points to hit a new record high, with Chevron and IBM contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent, also reaching a new all-time high, with energy leading all sectors higher. The Nasdaq composite held just above breakeven.

In an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box," Mnuchin said he wants to see "very significant" tax reform passed before Congress' August recess.

"We want to get this done by the August recess. We've been working closely with the leadership in the House and the Senate and we're looking at a combined plan," he said.

The prospect of tax reform has been one of the key catalysts in the U.S. stock market's postelection rally, along with deregulation and government spending.



"I applaud the optimism but question the feasibility of his timeline. As I have written on numerous occasions, nothing has unified the GOP more in the past several years than a disdain for the Affordable Care Act, yet the Republicans are struggling to cobble together a system that can replace Obamacare," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities, in a note to clients.

U.S. Treasurys and gold prices — considered traditional safe-haven assets — also rose following Mnuchin's interview.