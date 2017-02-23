'We understand the concerns' of retailers, small businesses worried about border tax, Mnuchin says

The administration is listening to an array of businesses — including retailers — that are concerned about the impact of a border-adjusted tax on their profits, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday.

"We're reaching out to business, not just big business but small- and medium-sized businesses also, and we're listening to what people have to say," Mnuchin said on "Squawk Box."

A border-adjusted tax would be levied on imports, but not on exports. Major retailers like Wal-Mart are known to import a majority of their products.

The retail industry is intensely concerned about the idea of a border-adjusted tax because it would presumably increase the cost of the goods they import from places like Asia.

"We understand the concerns, we understand where people are, and we're going to have a plan that addresses these concerns," Mnuchin said.



