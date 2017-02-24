Mobileye dips nearly 2% as Citron Research says it's shorting the stock

Compared to Nvidia, Mobileye has seen more insider selling, spends less on research and development, and has a more pricey valuation, Citron tweeted. CNBC is reaching out to the company for comment.

Shares of Mobileye fell about 2 percent mid-day on Friday to about $47 a share. Left's short-term target is $35 a share.

Citron's new position comes amid a rollercoaster week for Nvidia, a high-flying technology company that makes chips for autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and gaming. The stock was downgraded by analysts this week, who said its 217 percent gains over the past year left shares overvalued.

Nvidia hit a 3-month low this week, closer to the $90 price per share that Citron has targeted. With Citron's Nvidia short closed, shares were up about half a percent on Friday.