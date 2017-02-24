EU no longer has an ‘alibi’ for inaction, says ex-Italian PM

Brexit has provided the EU with a great opportunity to achieve results without the hurdles put in the way by Britain, the former prime minister of Italy has told CNBC.
Enrico Letta, who served from 2013 to 2014, told CNBC Thursday that U.K. authorities had traditionally provided the EU with an "alibi" for inaction by opposing several major initiatives.
However, with the U.K. due to begin exit negotiations by the end of next month, the EU will be able to achieve important results that were previously blocked.