Goodbye advertising, hello branded content: Comedy Central looks to new ad formats

Wouldn't it be great if commercials were as good as the TV shows they interrupt?

With digital marketing budgets forecast to overtake TV ad spending in the U.S., broadcasters are under greater pressure to do more to entertain viewers and keep their audiences. At the same time, the rise of digital ad blockers suggests that people are tiring of some branded messages, a problem both for content publishers and brands.

But now broadcasters are piloting new ways to reach people, in the next evolution of branded content. In an effort to keep both TV and online audiences happy, Viacom's Comedy Central channel is now running two-and-a-half minute branded content spots once a month, instead of a series of shorter ads.

It has started with a series called Handy, "a behind-the-scenes comedic look into the grueling, high-stress and absurd world of professional male hand modeling," as described on the Handy the Series website.