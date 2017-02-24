"This is a question I encounter often as I travel across the country giving lectures at colleges and universities: 'Why don't 'illegals' get in the back of the line, and do it the right way?' The short answer is that 'the line' is a mythical place, a phrase used to deflect the need for immigration reform."

The third challenge undocumented immigrants face in obtaining legal status is the 3-year and 10-year bans. In 1996, under President Bill Clinton, Congress passed the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act, among other provisions the law established a 3-year and 10-year ban for immigrants who entered the country illegally, or for those who overstayed their visas. The ten-year ban applies to immigrants who remain in the U.S. longer than one year after their illegal entry. It must be noted that the ban is triggered by the act of departing the U.S. Undocumented immigrants who become eligible to receive a green card (through marriage, special employment, investment, or asylum) must face the very real possibility of being banned from the U.S. for ten years. In most cases, if an immigrant enters the U.S. illegally, they cannot apply for permanent residency through adjustment of status, which allows them to remain in the U.S. while their application is reviewed. Instead they must leave the U.S., thus triggering the 3-year and 10-year ban. It's a catch 22, if they apply to fix their status they could be facing exiled from the country they call home, if they don't they must face possible deportation.

When I applied to become a permanent resident in 2009, my lawyer filed an adjustment of status; I entered the U.S. with a tourist visa in 1994 before the bans were established. I was able to remain in the U.S. while my application was processed and five years later on August 8, 2014, I became a U.S. citizen. I didn't remain undocumented because I wanted to, there was no process or line before I was married. I was one of the few undocumented immigrants for whom the exceptions and loopholes worked. For Guadalupe, and for millions more, "the line" continues to be a mythical place, a phrase used to justify our treatment of them.

If we want undocumented immigrants to come out of the shadows, go through background checks, and seek legal employment, we should focus on actually creating "the line." The question shouldn't be, why don't illegals get in the line, the question we should be asking ourselves is, when are we going to create the line?



Commentary by Julissa Arce is author of the book, "My (Underground) American Dream." Arce made national and international headlines when she revealed that she had achieved the American Dream of wealth and status working her way up to vice president at Goldman Sachs by age 27 while being an undocumented immigrant from Mexico. She currently works with the Ascend Educational Fund, a scholarship program for immigrant students in New York City. Follow her on Twitter @julissaarce.

