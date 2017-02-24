Meg Whitman: A border adjustment tax will not create U.S. jobs

Republican businesswoman Meg Whitman told CNBC that she's "very concerned" about a proposed border adjustment tax being discussed in Congress.

"My view is that this does not create jobs," Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Whitman told "Squawk on the Street" on Friday. "It actually lowers the number of jobs for many, many companies."

Whitman endorsed Hillary Clinton in last year's presidential election, but told CNBC after Election Day that she would support President Donald Trump. Whitman said on Friday that she's working closely with Congress to ensure that her point of view is understood.

Trump has said he thinks a form of the tax could create jobs.

"I certainly support a form of tax on the border," Trump told Reuters on Thursday. "What is going to happen is companies are going to come back here, they're going to build their factories and they're going to create a lot of jobs and there's no tax."