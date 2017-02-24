Marijuana entrepreneurs try to stay calm after Spicer comments on weed

"I think the states will still have the right to enforce their own laws," said Matt Karnes, founder of GreenWave Advisors. "I think they will still let the states decide, but have more enforcement around it, or deploy more resources for the federal government to go after those committing any type of marijuana infractions."
Karnes added that he expects job growth to also continue in the industry, which currently employs some 150,000 people.
Entrepreneurs like Ian Eisenberg are undeterred by Spicer's comments. Eisenberg is the owner of Uncle Ike's Pot Shop, which has three locations selling adult-use marijuana. The Seattle-based company is gearing up to move into the medicinal market.
"I always have concerns, but I did not take Spicer's comments to be as ominous as everyone else did ... it seemed to be an off-the-cuff comment," Eisenberg said.
"This is always serious, but it isn't as if the sky is falling. We are such a well-regulated, seed-to-sale adult use market in Washington," he said. "I don't see the feds targeting Washington State. Spicer is not the DOJ — if the DOJ were making those comments, I would be more concerned."