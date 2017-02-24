Marijuana entrepreneurs try to stay calm after Spicer comments on weed

"There is a big difference between the medical use … that's very different from the recreational use, which is something the Department of Justice will be further looking into."

Just over a month into Trump's presidency, the industry continues to watch and wait for guidance. On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked if the government would take action on recreational marijuana use.

"Well," Spicer said, "I think that is a question for the Department of Justice.I do believe you'll see greater enforcement of it. Because again there is a big difference between the medical use … that's very different from the recreational use, which is something the Department of Justice will be further looking into."

The press secretary's separation of medicinal and recreational use was taken by many as a signal that the administration may very well take action on the recreational market. Medical marijuana is currently legal in 28 states and Washington, D.C.,while recreational marijuana is legal in eight states and D.C.