Low-cost airline Norwegian has unveiled a series of transatlantic flights enabling passengers to fly between the U.K. and the U.S. for as little as $65.



From summer 2017, passengers will be able to fly from Edinburgh, Belfast, Cork, Shannon and Dublin to the greater New York, Boston and New England areas, as the airline piles pressure on other European carriers with the launch of ten new routes.

The direct flights, the first of their kind from Cork, will travel to smaller U.S. airports, which carry lower landing charges, enabling one-way flights for the equivalent of £69 or 69 euros.

These include New York State's Steward International (SWF); Providence, Rhode Island (PVD); and Conneticut's Bradley International (BDL).

"Our new, non-stop service will enable tens of thousands of new travellers to fly between the continents much more affordably," said Norwegian's chief executive Bjorn Kjos.

"Norwegian's latest transatlantic offering is not only great news for the traveling public, but also for the local U.S, Irish and UK economies as we will bring more tourists that will increase spending, supporting thousands of local jobs."

The flights, on sale now, will be operated by a new Boeing 737 Max aircraft, for which Norwegian will be the pilot customer.

Norwegian already operates low-cost flights to eight major U.S. cities from London Gatwick.