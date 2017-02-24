Our nation’s drug overdose problem, in five bleak charts

People ages 45 to 54 had the highest death rate from drug overdoses in 2015, at 30 deaths per 100,000. Those ages 55 to 64 saw the largest increase between 1999 and 2015, from 4.2 per 100,000 to 21.8. The rates for people between 25 and 64 were more than twice that for people 15 to 24, and more than 3.5 times the rate for those over 65.