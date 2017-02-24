Read this now: Pence's weekend meeting | NRA exec speaks | Buffett's beach house

Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife greeted 40 governors to their residence for a series of meetings this weekend. Pence stressed that he and President Donald Trump are committed to forming strong partnerships with them.



NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland on Friday, warning of leftist and media attacks on conservative values.



And finally, billionaire investor Warren Buffett is putting his longtime beach house on the market for $11 million. He bought the Laguna Beach home in 1971 for $150,000. It spans 3600 square feed and has 6 bedrooms. He said since his first wife died in 2004, he hasn't spent much time there.

