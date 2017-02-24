No president has ever waited this long to get a Cabinet approved

President Donald J. Trump is not shy with superlatives but, as he noted Friday, his short time in office has already notched a record most White House occupants would rather not set.



More than a month in, nearly half of Trump's Cabinet nominees have yet to be confirmed by the Senate, the longest run for any modern president.



"It's just delay, delay, delay - it's really sad," Trump told a cheering crowd at a Conservative Political Action Committee meeting Friday. "I love setting records. But I hate having a Cabinet meeting and I see all these empty seats. I said, 'Democrats, please, approve our cabinet.'"



For their part, Democrats have set records for party-line votes opposing Trump's choices, arguing that some of his nominees have not been fully vetted and others aren't qualified for the jobs they're filling.



"This is not even close to a normal Cabinet," Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said earlier this month. "I have never seen a Cabinet this full of bankers and billionaires, folks with massive conflicts of interest and such little experience or expertise in the areas they will oversee."

So far, Democrats have torpedoed one of Trump's Cabinet choices before a vote, pressuring fast food executive Andrew Puzder to withdrawn as a nominee for secretary of Labor.



And they have offered support for only three of the top 15 Cabinet positions, joining Republicans to approve Defense Secretary James Mattis, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and John Kelley to head the Department of Homeland Security. Senate Democrats have opposed the other six nominations that have been approved so far.



Here's how Trump's Cabinet confirmation timeline compares with the first terms of the last six presidents, according to Senate records.