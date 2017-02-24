Watch: Trump set to deliver remarks at CPAC

[The stream is slated to start at 10:20 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



President Donald Trump will address the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday days before he elaborates on his agenda to Congress.

Trump is the focus this year at an event that he did not attend last year amid a Republican primary in which he portrayed himself as a populist outsider at odds with traditional conservatives.

As president, his White House has played a prominent role in the conservative conference. Vice President Mike Pence and top White House officials Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway all spoke at CPAC on Thursday.

Trump will likely speak broadly about his agenda that pushes economic nationalism and strict border security during his speech.