For most, the annual NBA All-Star Weekend that took place this week is a celebration of the best professional basketball players in the world. Yet, for others, those three consecutive days in the middle of February often mean much more.

For so-called "sneaker heads," it's a time that coincides with some of the most anticipated sneaker releases from their favorite brands and players.

Earlier this week, NBA superstars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry and James Harden were among those players flaunting All-Star themed colorways and versions of their own sneakers on the court in New Orleans — under the umbrella of big name shoe sponsors like Nike, Under Armour and Adidas. This weekend, Nike is expected to release two retro versions from the wildly popular "Air Jordan" line named after basketball legend Michael Jordan.

The sneaker industry has exploded into a full-fledged marketplace where a colossus like Nike can reap nearly $8 billion in quarterly brand sales, based in part on demand for designer sneakers. Meanwhile, a pair can be purchased and easily resold on the secondary market for multiples of its original price.

It's a unique economy filled with avid collectors, product-flippers, scam artists, thieves, automated bots and entrepreneurs that seek to cash inon a market with massive demand and potentially high returns.

Across the country, these coveted sneaker drops often trigger fervent, relentless traffic to countless retail outlets and computer screens, where enthusiasts lie in wait for the shoe bounty to arrive. It's all very much in keeping with what one particular sneaker zealot told CNBC last year was a "culture" — one that comes with its fair share of drawbacks.

"I don't want to speak on behalf of all sneaker heads, but I think a lot of it is appreciation for the shoe," Sam Sheffer, a 26-year-old creative producer for Mashable, said. "The shoes looks cool, and they look good on feet, and it feels good having a collection of dead stock shoes."

Looking cool comes at a substantial cost, however, as many top line products like Air Jordans, Kanye West's "Yeezy Boost" imprint and others retail for hundreds of dollars. On the secondary market, the value of those shoes tend to get inflated — sometimes by as much as four or five figures, depending on the year or the model of the sneaker.

In pursuit of their passion, hardcore collectors like Sheffer operate surreptitiously in the cover of night, crouched in front of laptops and mobile devices — not unlike computer hackers. As it happens, they sometimes spend thousands of dollars, and countless hours, for shoes that may never even see the light of day.

"I have 25 pairs of shoes that I've never even put on my feet," Sheffer told CNBC. "Those I bought for the intention of just holding onto, but if I ever one day want to [show off], I have 25 pairs of fresh kicks to choose from — or, in 15 years, if I need a couple thousand dollars, I can flip them easily."



