President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would not attend the White House Correspondent's Association Dinner, an annual parade of celebrities, journalists and politicians that in recent years has drawn fire for being too opulent and self-indulgent.

Amid tensions between the White House and the national media about whether reporters are covering the president objectively, Trump said in a tweet that he would not attend the function—derisively referred to as "Nerd Prom."

In recent days, a debate has erupted over whether the WHCA should cancel its event, widely regarded as elbow-rubbing between media and political elites. On Friday, the controversy reached a crescendo when the White House press office selectively chose certain outlets for an informal briefing, yet barred others.

The president's decision to skip the WHCA dinner arrives at a time when even journalists have questioned whether the event has become too insular and self-congratulatory. Each year, reporters co-mingle with celebrities in a display of pageantry, featuring lots of sponsored parties and related events.

However, some media critics say the dinner raises questions about whether beat reporters should rub shoulders with the politicians they cover frequently, or allow themselves to be too closely associated with Hollywood.