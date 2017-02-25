



Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway released its closely-watched annual letter on Saturday, in which the Oracle of Omaha told investors that the holding company's investment gains would continue to be 'substantial' in the coming years and the U.S. economy would continue its 'miraculous' boom.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate's net earnings rose to $6.29 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, up from $5.48 billion in the comparable year ago period. Investors frequently parse the document for Buffett's insights into specific sectors, in addition to his thoughts on the economy.



"Our expectation is that investment gains will continue to be substantial – though totally random as to timing – and that these will supply significant funds for business purchases," Buffett wrote in the letter.



"Concurrently, Berkshire's superb corps of operating CEOs will focus on increasing earnings at the individual businesses they manage, sometimes helping them to grow by making bolt-on acquisitions."

In an era when CEOs have been walking a tightrope in trying to address how President Donald Trump's economic policies will impact their businesses, Buffett — who prominently backed Democratic contender Hillary Clinton in the general election – largely steered clear of making any statements that could be construed as controversial.

Buffett did, however, speak favorably about immigrants, a segment of the U.S. population that has been under the microscope in recent weeks. Trump has moved to block illegal immigration, and issued a controversial travel ban to restrict movement by foreign citizens from seven countries linked to terrorism.

"Americans have combined human ingenuity, a market system, a tide of talented and ambitious immigrants, and the rule of law to deliver abundance beyond any dreams of our forefathers," the investor wrote.

"This economic creation will deliver increasing wealth to our progeny far into the future. Yes, the build-up of wealth will be interrupted for short periods from time to time. It will not, however, be stopped," Buffett said.

"I'll repeat what I've both said in the past and expect to say in future years: Babies born in America today are the luckiest crop in history."