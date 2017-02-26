Nokia returns with 3 Android smartphones to challenge Apple, Samsung

Nokia is aiming to challenge Huawei, Apple and Samsung in the premium end of the market and its flagship device is priced significantly lower than competitors.

"In the coming years we believe we are going to be one of the top players in the smartphone market globally," Arto Nummela, CEO of HMD Global, told CNBC in an interview ahead of the launch.

Despite the smartphone market maturing, it is still growing. Around 1.89 billion mobile phones will ship this year, according to Gartner.

But the Android market is fiercely competitive with Chinese players such as Oppo and Vivo aggressively expanding and offering low-cost devices and a Huawei growing at a rapid pace. Nummela said Nokia's strong brand will help it win.

"I think because Nokia as a brand is known absolutely everywhere and that gives us opportunity to go global immediately and that's what we are going to do. Awareness is huge and everybody knows Nokia globally, there's no question about it," Nummela said.

"There hasn't been Nokia smartphone in the market for a while, still it's one of the top preferences. And now when we combine Android, finally in Nokia, there is going to be an explosion in demand."

Analysts said Nokia would need to find the right way to stand out but having Foxconn on board, which is also an Apple supplier, should help it stay competitive.

"Having Foxconn as one of its backers gives HMD Global an advantage of some rivals. As the biggest contract phone manufacturer in the world it can offer scale advantages and access to the latest technology which should help HMD Global to offer strong devices in the fiercely competitive Android smartphone market," Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, told CNBC by email.

Many Android smartphone makers are also trying to differentiate their devices with additional software in a bid to move away from reliance on just Google services. But Nummela said HMD is purely focused on hardware.

"We are absolutely laser focused on partnership with Google. We are driving the elements bothering consumer like security and software updates. And they hate clutter and that's why we took this approach," Nummela told CNBC.