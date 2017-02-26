Nokia returns with 3 Android smartphones to challenge Apple, Samsung

Three new Nokia-branded Android smartphone were launched on Sunday by license-holders HMD Global, with the Finnish start-up aiming to take on the likes of Apple and a Samsung to bring the brand back among the world's top device players.
Last year, HMD Global, which is made of ex-Nokia execs, acquired the intellectual property required to make phones from Nokia. This included branding and technology. It has partnered with Foxconn to manufacture the devices.
At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona HMD Global took the wraps off the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.
HMD also used MWC to launch a revamped version of the classic Nokia 3310. Read CNBC's full report here.
Nokia 6 specs:
- 5.5 inch full high-definition display
- 8 megapixel wide angle front selfie camera and 16 megapixel main shooter
- Average global retail price of 229 euros ($242)
- Comes in 4 color variants
- Comes in a "Arte Black Limited Edition" version with glossy black finish as bigger internal memory'
Nokia 5 specs:
- 5.2 inch high-definition display
- 13 megapixel main camera and 8 megapixel selfie camera
- Average global retail price of 189 euros
Nokia 3 specs:
- 5 inch display
- 8 megapixel main camera
- Smaller processor than other models
- Average global retail price of 139 euros
All of the phones will be running the latest version of Google's Android mobile operating system, meaning the devices will get monthly security updates and come equipped with Google Assistant - the search giant'a voice assistant.
The smartphones will launch in the second quarter and HMD is aiming for a global launch; the company said it had over 500 different retail and carrier partners in 120 countries.