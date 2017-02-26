    ×

    Technology

    SoftBank set to invest more than $3 billion in WeWork

    Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son speaks to the press after meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 6, 2016.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    SoftBank is close to finalizing an investment in WeWork, a source close to the transaction tells CNBC. The deal is expected to be worth over $3 billion.

    The investment being discussed is a $2 billion primary tranche of funding, followed by a secondary round worth more than $1 billion. SoftBank may increase the size of the secondary investment to nearly $2 billion, the source said, for a total investment of nearly $4 billion in the shared space real estate startup.

    For WeWork insiders, there is a tender offer on the table at around $44.10 per internal share.
    If the deal closes, WeWork would be valued at more than $20 billion. The most recent investment into WeWork valued the New York-based company at about $17 billion.

    WeWork South Lake Union labs in Seattle.
    WeWork Corp.
    In December, Masayoshi Son, the Japanese billionaire who control SoftBank, promised Donald Trump he would invest $50 billion in the United States.

    Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that SoftBank was considering an investment of "over $1 billion" in WeWork. However, CNBC's source said that Softbank has increased its interest and cash infusion plans since The Journal first published its story.

    When reached for comment by CNBC, a spokesperson for WeWork would not confirm details.
    SoftBank did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

    Over the past two years, WeWork has raised more than $1 billion from firms such as Goldman Sachs, Benchmark and China-based Hony Capital. It is aggressively expanding into new cities, and now has more than 150 locations in 15 countries.

