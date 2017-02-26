SoftBank is close to finalizing an investment in WeWork, a source close to the transaction tells CNBC. The deal is expected to be worth over $3 billion.

The investment being discussed is a $2 billion primary tranche of funding, followed by a secondary round worth more than $1 billion. SoftBank may increase the size of the secondary investment to nearly $2 billion, the source said, for a total investment of nearly $4 billion in the shared space real estate startup.

For WeWork insiders, there is a tender offer on the table at around $44.10 per internal share.

If the deal closes, WeWork would be valued at more than $20 billion. The most recent investment into WeWork valued the New York-based company at about $17 billion.