Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, said that he more than doubled his holdings in Apple between the start of 2017 and the tech company's most recent earnings report.
After January 1, but before Apple reported earnings on January 31, Buffett also personally bought 120 million Apple shares. When asked why, he said, "Because I liked it!"
The purchases that Buffett revealed on Monday give Berkshire Hathaway about 2.5 percent outstanding Apple shares. It also makes Apple one of Buffett's company's largest holdings, second only to Coca-Cola.
At this point, Buffett owns $17 billion worth of the tech giant's stock. The legendary investor said that he upped his stake because of the consumer-retaining power of Apple and its CEO Tim Cook's smart capital deployment strategy.
"Apple strikes me as having quite a sticky product, and an enormously useful product to people that use it," Buffett told CNBC.
The Berkshire Hathaway CEO said that a book by famed investor Philip Fisher called "Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits" inspired him to research how consumers feel about Apple products.
"He talks about something called the 'scuttlebutt method,' which made a big impression on me at the time, and I used it a lot," Buffett said. "[It's] essentially going out and finding out as much as you can about how people feel about the products that they [use.]"
And, while the results were favorable enough for Buffett to greatly up his stake in Apple, he said that he does not personally own an iPhone.
Still, when asked which company he thinks is most likely to reach a $1 trillion valuation first, Buffett said he'd put his money on Apple.
"I'd bet on Apple just because they've got a stronger position," the investment guru said, joking that if Cook wanted to swap positions, Buffett would be open to a deal.
Apple stock was creeping higher in early hours trading on Monday, up 0.4 percent at $137.02 a share.
Buffett joined CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday to talk about a range of topics including, his latest investments, the stock market and the economy, and the presidency of Donald Trump.