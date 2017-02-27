Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, said that he more than doubled his holdings in Apple between the start of 2017 and the tech company's most recent earnings report.

After January 1, but before Apple reported earnings on January 31, Buffett also personally bought 120 million Apple shares. When asked why, he said, "Because I liked it!"

The purchases that Buffett revealed on Monday give Berkshire Hathaway about 2.5 percent outstanding Apple shares. It also makes Apple one of Buffett's company's largest holdings, second only to Coca-Cola.

At this point, Buffett owns $17 billion worth of the tech giant's stock. The legendary investor said that he upped his stake because of the consumer-retaining power of Apple and its CEO Tim Cook's smart capital deployment strategy.

"Apple strikes me as having quite a sticky product, and an enormously useful product to people that use it," Buffett told CNBC.