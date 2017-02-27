Buffett: 'It's going to be very, very tough' for Republicans to pass revolutionary tax reform

Republicans will likely have trouble passing comprehensive, complex tax reform by August, billionaire investor Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, said on Monday.

Buffett said that getting tax reform done quickly will be a bigger priority than delivering a significant overhaul of the tax system.

"My guess is that they will find doing something really comprehensive will be too difficult," Buffet said. "If you want to be revenue neutral without the craziest dynamic scoring in the world ... it's going to be very, very tough."

Buffett joined CNBC's "Squawk Box" to talk about a range of topics including, his latest investments, the stock market and the economy, and the presidency of Donald Trump.

