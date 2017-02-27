Teen retail is a game of survival.

Under siege from fast-fashion, off-price and online competitors, the growing list of retailers filing for Chapter 11 has been peppered with names like Aeropostale and Pacific Sunwear.

Yet as its competitors flounder, one teen brand is reveling in five straight quarters of greater than 20 percent comparable sales growth. Aerie, the intimates label owned by incumbent teen player American Eagle, is steadily becoming a larger piece of its parent company's revenue.

The antithesis to Victoria's Secret's bombshell branding, Aerie's body-positive grassroots advertising campaign has resonated with the retailer's target shoppers. The chain's early entry into the booming bralette business has helped, as well.

Now, Aerie is looking to build on its momentum by opening 50 new stores in 2017, and going after a category that Victoria's Secret left behind: swimwear.

"I feel like Aerie can own the swim business," Jennifer Foyle, the label's global brand president, told CNBC.

Bikinis have been part of Aerie's business since its launch 11 years ago. But with Victoria's Secret's retreat from the category putting an estimated $500 million in annual sales up for grabs, Aerie is pushing harder into the business.

It's doing so by showcasing more beachwear in its Aerie real campaign, which bans the air brushing of models. The launch of that campaign has been critical to Aerie's success since it began three years ago, and has been credited with much of its growth.

The label is also using data from its website, where swim is sold year-round, to buy deeper into key trends when it stocks the shelves in its stores. Popular styles leading into the spring include one-piece suits with a high leg and cutouts.

"We are seeing some new statistics in swim that are like, 'Whoa,'" Foyle said. "Market share's up for grabs for sure."