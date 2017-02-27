Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the Wharton School, says the Dow could be headed toward 22,000 given the pro-growth economic policies expected under the Trump administration.

"I think 22,000 is what's justified if we get the Republican part of the Trump agenda and that is lower corporate taxes and lower regulation," Siegel said. "My feeling is that should give you 20 percent altogether — we've had 10 percent since he's been elected," he added.

The new target by Siegel, who had been calling for Dow 20,000 since 2014, implies a gain of about 6 percent from where the benchmark closed Monday.

In this exclusive interview, Siegel is joined by Dennis Berman, business editor at The Wall Street Journal, who discuss what could be ahead for the market.

PRO members have access to this content, which originally appeared on "Closing Bell."