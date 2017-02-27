Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are down after Friday marked the 11th straight day of gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. We get durable goods orders and pending home sales data later this morning.

TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS

-Washington is gearing up for President Donald Trump's address to Congress Tuesday night. Trump says he'll discuss hisplans to replace Obamacare. And Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the president may also discuss tax reform.

OSCAR FLUB

-PricewaterhouseCoopers apologized for its role in Oscar presenter Faye Dunaway taking the wrong envelope, prompting her to mistakenly announce that "La La Land" had won Best Picture. It turned out "Moonlight" was the winner and its producers were brought on stage later.



