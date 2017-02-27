Pending home sales drop unexpectedly to lowest in a year, down 2.8% in January

Mortgage rates moved sharply higher following the presidential election and have remained elevated ever since. Home price gains continue to increase with the weaker supply, clearly weighing on affordability. Experts had expected a slight gain for pending home sales, as new supply was expected to come onto the market in January. The supply of homes for sale, however, is still down dramatically compared to a year ago, and demand for homes is rising as employment improves.

"January's accelerated price appreciation is concerning because it's over double the pace of income growth and mortgage rates are up considerably from six months ago," said Yun. "Especially in the most expensive markets, prospective buyers will feel this squeeze to their budget and will likely have to come up with additional savings or compromise on home size or location."

Regionally, pending home sales in the Northeast rose 2.3 percent month-to month and were 3.6 percent above a year ago. In the Midwest sales fell 5.0 percent for the month and were 3.8 percent lower than January 2016. Pending home sales in the South gained only barely, up 0.4 percent for the month and up 2 percent for the year. The biggest drop was in the West where sales plunged 9.8 percent for the month and were 0.4 percent lower compared to a year ago.

Sales of newly built homes were disappointing in January, showing smaller than expected gains. New construction comes at a price premium to existing, and therefore higher rates have an outsized impact, given that affordability is already stretched. Builders continue to focus on the move-up and higher-end buyer, even though the highest demand is at the entry level. Builders say they cannot afford to put up entry level homes right now, due to higher costs for land and labor.