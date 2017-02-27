Pending home sales drop unexpectedly to lowest in a year, down 2.8% in January

Higher mortgage rates and near record low supply resulted in disappointing home sales to start the year. House hunters signed 2.8 percent fewer contracts to buy existing homes in January compared to December, although December's read was revised slightly higher, according to the National Association of Realtors. The Realtors' so-called Pending Home Sales Index is now just 0.4 percent higher than January of 2016, and this is the lowest reading since then. Pending home sales are an indicator of closed sales in February and March.
"The significant shortage of listings last month along with deteriorating affordability as the result of higher home prices and mortgage rates kept many would-be buyers at bay," said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the NAR. "Buyer traffic is easily outpacing seller traffic in several metro areas and is why homes are selling at a much faster rate than a year ago. Most notably in the West, it's not uncommon to see a home come off the market within a month."