During a year when the words "slowdown" and "slump" were used to describe the luxury housing market, 2016 turned out to be a banner year for Sotheby's International Realty.
The firm reported on Monday that it saw record global sales last year, most coming from a tough U.S. market that experienced pockets of softness in key regions. All told, Sotheby's has seen annual volume explode over the past 12 years, from $4 billion to $95 billion in 2016. That's within shouting distance of the more than $166 billion Coldwell Banker, another luxury real estate giant, moved in 2015.
CEO Phillip White told CNBC in a recent interview that Sotheby's makes "the consumer the real focus, and that's important when you do business in the luxury space. We made a decision early on to provide the consumer a high level of exceptional service and true global exposure."
High-end clients "want to be taken care of and catered to, and that's what we really brought to the business," said White, a 36-year real estate veteran who's been Sotheby's CEO since 2013. "Then we were able to expand it quickly in the high-end markets of the world in a pretty short period of time."