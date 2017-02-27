Sotheby's big year took place in a luxury market that retrenched worldwide, but was particularly acute in some places, including New York. The ultra-exclusive enclave of the Hamptons saw sales tumble 8 percent in 2016, according to Town and Country Real Estate, while luxury units sales in Manhattan plummeted by 18 percent last year, according to data from real estate broker Donna Olshan.

Against that backdrop, Sotheby's recorded $85 billion in domestic sales volume, while increasing its sales force and offices. However, White said the firm's recipe for success included elements that are unconventional, and perhaps a bit counterintuitive when servicing demanding high-end clients.

"There are not a lot of people who can buy some of these places, and we have to work hard to get in front of the right people," said White, a former Marine. However, "sometimes we have to tell them things they don't want to hear."

Needless to say, the ultra-rich aren't usually considered the sort of people who take "no" for an answer, and often expect a certain result. However, White explained that honesty and transparency are key ingredients to moving luxury homes — especially in a challenging market.

"That's when you have to do your homework and be prepared," White said, adding that Sotheby's agents perform extensive research on a particular market to assess a home's true value.

"If you go into someone's house and say 'it's worth this [much]' and the seller might be disappointed, you can tell them you looked at" other houses in the area, White said. Then, the firm explains "how their house compares to all the others, because you took the time to go through all the others. That's doing your job."

He added: "It's easier to go along with them, but that's not doing them a service because it's not going to sell. It's doing them a disservice."

