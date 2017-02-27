Trump pledges to spend 'big' on infrastructure

President Donald Trump on Monday pledged "big" infrastructure spending, putting focus on a key campaign proposal that has taken a back seat in the first month of his administration.

Speaking to a group of governors at the White House, Trump said he will make a "big statement" about fixing roads and bridges in his Tuesday night address to a joint session of Congress. So far, the Republican-controlled Congress has not seen Trump's infrastructure spending pledge as a priority amid efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and pass tax reform.

"I'm going to have a big statement tomorrow night on infrastructure," Trump said. "We spend $6 trillion in the Middle East and we have potholes all over our highways and our roads ... so we're going to take care of that. Infrastructure — we're going to start spending on infrastructure big. Not like we have a choice. It's not like, oh gee, let's hold it off."