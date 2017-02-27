Trump's first budget proposal will call for $54 billion increase in defense spending

Trump: My budget to be focused on public safety and national security 2 Hours Ago | 03:44

President Donald Trump's first budget will call for a $54 billion increase in defense spending and a corresponding cut in what his administration deems lower priority programs, White House budget officials told reporters Monday.

The defense buildup that Trump repeatedly promised on the campaign trail would mark about a 10 percent spending hike. Under Trump's proposal, most federal agencies would face budget reductions, an Office of Management and Budget official said. Foreign aid spending would also drop.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity at the White House's insistence, did not say which federal departments would see the biggest cuts.

Speaking at a meeting with governors Monday, Trump said his administration will "do more with less and make the government lean and accountable."

The budget "will include a historic increase in defense spending to rebuild the depleted military of the United States of America at a time we most need it," Trump said at the White House.

Trump will give more details on his budget priorities in an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

Trump has not officially introduced his budget but will start a discussion with agencies about how much money will be cut, an OMB official said. Trump plans to submit his desired defense budget and agency spending cuts to Congress next month. Congress ultimately passes the budget that the president signs.

The initial budget proposal will not address tax reform or mandatory spending.

The New York Times previously reported that Trump's White House wants big cuts at the Environmental Protection Agency and State Department. The administration also wants cuts for some social safety-net programs, but not the large entitlement programs for retirees, the Times said.

The U.S. spends the most money on defense of any country in the world by far. Some defense experts have wondered about the need for a major spending increase in a country with an annual defense budget of nearly $600 billion.

The total annual spending for the State Department and foreign aid is about $50 billion, according to Reuters.



﻿—Reuters contributed to this report.