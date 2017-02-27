Wall Street will be looking for one thing from Trump's 'must-see' speech

When President Donald Trump delivers his address Tuesday to a joint session of Congress, one constituency will be paying closer attention than usual: Wall Street.

For Trump to score on the Street, the president will have to display one characteristic that hasn't been a particularly strong suit of his — focus.

That, along with at least some detail on how the 45th president plans to accelerate economic growth, could help assuage at least a few frayed nerves in the investment and business community.

"The market has embraced pro-growth, pro-business. At the very core of that embrace is tax reform, it is scaling back regulation," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial. "The market wants to make sure that that agenda is ... still a top priority."

To maintain confidence, Trump will need to avoid some of the haphazardness he has displayed during the early days of his presidency, according to views from a slew of Wall Street pros.

On any given day, Trump at one moment can be meeting with business leaders and making welcomed statements about expanding economic opportunities, then a few hours later causing tumult with a stray tweet or by tongue-lashing the media.

The speech, then, gives him a chance to deliver at least a broad outline to show that the economy remains his primary target.

"This particular speech has taken on a more prominent role for the market than it has in the past. It's important, but it's not where he's going to get into specifics," Krosby said. "This has become a must-see for the markets."