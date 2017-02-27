Warren Buffett bullish on economy as Wall Street looks for more records

Donald Trump prepares to address a joint session of Congress and the nation tomorrow night saddled with the lowest approval ratings of any new president in modern American history, a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal Poll shows.

Trump is expected to sign a new refugee and immigration executive order on Wednesday, one day after addressing lawmakers at a joint session of Congress. (AP)

Ahead of Tuesday's speech, Trump is expected today to demand major cuts to the EPA and State Department to fund boosts to military spending in his first budget, according to multiple reports. (The Hill)



Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross is headed toward confirmation as Commerce secretary. The Senate is set to vote on his nomination tonight. (AP)

The president's pick for secretary of the Navy has pulled out from consideration, the second time a Trump nominee to lead one of the armed services bowed out because of government conflict-of-interest rules. (Reuters)

Trump's new administration risks setting off a round of potentially destabilizing trade tensions if China is named a currency manipulator, economists and currency strategists told CNBC.



Trump said he won't attend the White House Correspondent's Association Dinner, an annual parade of celebrities, journalists, and politicians that in recent years has drawn fire for being too opulent and self-indulgent. (CNBC)



From Trump-jabs by host Jimmy Kimmel to the mistakenly announced best picture award for "La La Land" when "Moonlight" actually won, the Oscars show on Walt Disney-owned ABC last night was full of controversy. (CNBC)



U.K. accounting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers has apologized for its role in the Academy Awards drama over the best picture fiasco. "The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope," PwC said. (CNBC)



Europe's biggest tech showcase, Mobile World Congress (MWC), kicked off in Barcelona today with global smartphone makers launching devices. But the notable absence was a flagship smartphone from embattled Samsung. (CNBC)



Sony (SNE) has announced a $1,587 projector that turns any surface into a touchscreen, and the first ever smartphone with a 4K high dynamic range screen. (CNBC)

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google unit will implement its digital assistant to all smartphones running the latest version of the Android operating system, not just phones made by Google. (CNET)

AT&T (T) announced two new optional "unlimited" wireless plans today, joining a recent wave of unlimited-mania. (USA Today)

Japanese telecom giant SoftBank is close to finalizing a $3 billion-plus investment in shared workspace firm WeWork, a source told CNBC, valuing the U.S. startup at $20 billion.



The nearly $30.7 billion merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Borse has been thrown into doubt after the U.K. exchange said it would not be able to meet a last-minute antitrust request from the European Commission. (CNBC)



Cuts, announced in January, seen shrinking the bonus pool by about 80 percent at Deutsche Bank (DB) have so far not led to a mass exodus of employees, one of its board members told a German weekly newspaper.

Japan's Takata may reverse policy and move to set up a compensation fund to pay damages in cases of injury or death because of faulty airbags made by the firm, drawing on a similar plan used by General Motors in 2014 related to deficient ignition switches.



A series of bills in at least four U.S. states, Georgia, Maryland, Illinois, and Tennessee, could prevent Uber or Google from operating self-driving cars. The measures would only allow a network of self-driving cars to operate on public roads if the cars were owned by an automaker. (Recode)



Wal-Mart (WMT) is running a new price-comparison test in at least 1,200 U.S. stores and squeezing packaged goods suppliers in a bid to close a pricing gap with rivals like Kroger. (Reuters)

