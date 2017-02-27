Warren Buffett: Here's the very simple metric I use before I invest in a bank

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, shared Monday how he decides which banks to invest in.

"It's the same metric I use for buying any asset," Buffett told CNBC's "Worldwide Exchange" before joining CNBC's "Squawk Box" for a wide-ranging interview. It's "the future cash compared to the present cash. ... A bank is no different than any other business. It's how much cash you're going to get between now and Judgment Day, discount it and compare it to other investments."

Buffett has been a long-time investor in banks, most noticeably in Wells Fargo. At the end of 2016, Buffett's Berkshire held a 9.56 percent stake in Wells worth around $28 billion, according to FactSet.

"There's no special trick in the valuation. There can be a problem in figuring out what's inside the bank," Buffett said. "Otherwise, I'm just looking at it like it's Coca-Cola or American Express."