    HMD Global's Nokia 3310 comes in different colors and features the hit game "Snake".
    Nokia 3310 returns for $52 and it has Snake
    Samsung to launch Galaxy S8 on March 29
    The Nokia 6 has a full high definition 5.5 inch display and runs Google's Android operating system.
    Nokia returns with 3 Android smartphones to challenge Apple, Samsung
    Protestors storm Samsung press conference building over Note 7 issue
    The BlackBerry KEYone made by TCL Communications.
    New BlackBerry with a physical keyboard and Android launches for $549
    Huawei launches P10 smartphone n as it continues challenge to Samsung, Apple
    LG launches G6 smartphone to make up for G5 flop
    Huawei unveil its latest watch product at the MWC in Barcelona.
    Huawei Watch 2 launches and doesn’t need to be connected to your phone
    9 iconic mobile phones people want to see make a comeback
    Kim Dotcom and other special guests discuss the revelations about New Zealand's mass surveillance at Auckland Town Hall on September 15, 2014 in Auckland, New Zealand.
    Kim Dotcom extradition ruling: Prosecutors acted in ‘illegal’ way, lawyer says
    Mark Cuban
    Mark Cuban: Basic income ‘the worst possible response’ to job losses from robots
    Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla
    Tech CEOs back call for basic income as AI job losses threaten industry backlash
    Mark Cuban
    Mark Cuban: Robots will ‘cause unemployment and we need to prepare for it’
    The world of virtual entertainment   
    A visitor uses a cell phone in the Google offices in Berlin, Germany.
    Google and Microsoft agree crackdown on piracy sites in search results
    Gaming in the Cloud   
    Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.
    Amazon to hire 5,000 UK staff in 2017, boosting headcount by a quarter
    AI generated movie trailer
    AI generated movie trailer   
    Amazon drone
    Amazon wants to parachute parcels from a drone into your backyard
    Making live music using cloud computing   
    Snap Inc. signage is displayed on screens outside of the Morgan Stanley building in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
    Snap sets valuation well below $25 billion
    John Chambers, CEO of Cisco.
    Middle East outpacing US in $19 trillion opportunity, says Cisco chairman
    Elon Musk
    Elon Musk: Humans must merge with machines or become irrelevant in AI age
    Travis Kalanick, Co-Founder and CEO of Uber
    Uber CEO expects robots will deliver pizza, AI chatbots to be in driverless cars
    Man on Mars
    I took a trip to Mars in 2117 and it was exactly like 'Star Wars'
    How your smartphone could be ruining your relationship
    Elon Musk vehemently rejects claims of poor working conditions at Tesla
    Study: Happiness (or misery) linked to what's in your genes
    To infinity and beyond: UK invests £10 million to grow spaceflight market
    Tim Cook
    Apple CEO Tim Cook tackles truth in the digital age
    Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address during Apple WWDC on June 8, 2015, in San Francisco, California.
    Apple’s Cook on Trump immigration ban: Steve Jobs was the son of an immigrant
    Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group Jack Ma.
    Alibaba's Ant Financial seeking to raise $3 billion in debt for acquisitions
    Steve Jobs held up the new iPhone during his keynote address at MacWorld Conference & Expo in San Francisco on Jan. 9, 2007.
    Apple’s Tim Cook: Steve Jobs’ philosophy will be at Apple in 100 years
    BlackBerry is trying a new way to make money from Messenger
    Jeff Bezos, Amazon
    Amazon’s payment arm is stepping up the challenge to PayPal, Apple
    The new iPhone 7 is displayed on a table at an Apple store in Manhattan on September 16, 2016 in New York City.
    Apple revival in China key for iPhone 8 success but it faces a tough road ahead
    Pokemon Go players are seen in search of Pokemon and other in game items in Pasadena Playhouse District
    Nintendo gets a Pokemon boost but faces a ‘critical’ test with the Switch
    Wayne Rooney of Manchester United in action with Ashley Williams of Swansea City during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Swansea City at Old Trafford on January 2, 2016 in Manchester, England.
    Twitter inks another big sports live-streaming deal in its battle with Facebook
    A customer inspects two Apple iPhone 7 smartphones at an Apple Store in Shanghai, China.
    Apple iPhone toppled from No. 1 spot in China for the first time in 5 years: Research
    Google Home
    How Alphabet investors should think about voice search making money at Google
    People walk past the Facebook 'Like' symbol at the Facebook Innovation Hub on February 24, 2016 in Berlin, Germany.
    Facebook has copied another Snapchat feature in its quest to take out its rival
    Apple Inc. COO Jeff Williams discusses the Apple Watch Series 2 during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 7, 2016.
    Apple has an idea to let you add batteries and sensors to the Apple Watch wristband
    Computer hacker
    Ashton Kutcher-backed cybersecurity start-up SentinelOne raises $70 million
    An image showing the top half of the LG G6 set to be released on February 26 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The image was obtained by CNBC.
    LG G6 leak shows smartphone with a screen that takes up nearly 90% of the device
    Sundar Pichai, senior vice president of Android, Chrome and Apps at Google Inc., gestures as he speaks during the company's Android One smartphone launch event in New Delhi, India, on Monday, Sept. 15, 2014.
    Google tests a feature that lets you use apps without downloading them
    Katsuhiro Harada (R), and Michael Murray introduce 'Tekken7' video game during Microsoft Corp. Xbox at the Galen Center on June 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
    Tekken, of the most popular arcade fighting games, is making a come back
    China cracks down on the tools that help people get around its ‘Great Firewall’
    Snapchat
    Snapchat is ‘total junk’ and investors should avoid its IPO, an analyst has warned
    Xiaomi's Hugo Barra gestures while speaking during the launch of the company's Mi 5 smartphone in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, March 31, 2016.
    The exec Xiaomi poached from Google in 2013 is leaving to go back to Silicon Valley
    Snapchat
    Snapchat simplifies its app as it prepares for IPO
    Lei Jun, founder and CEO of Xiaomi Inc, delivers a speech at a launch event for the new smartphone Xiaomi Mi 5 on February 24, 2016 in Beijing, China.
    Xiaomi CEO admits it grew ‘too fast’ and targets $14.5 billion revenue in 2017
    Peer-to-peer lender Funding Circle bags $100 million despite industry hiccups
    Square rival iZettle raises $63 million to fund acquisition and expand
    Snapchat
    Snapchat chooses UK as international hub in a departure with US tech giants
    Samsung touts electric car battery that gives 310 mile range on 20 minute charge
    President Barack Obama
    Barack Obama gets job offer from Spotify to become the ‘president of playlists’
    Steve Jobs held up the new iPhone during his keynote address at MacWorld Conference & Expo in San Francisco on Jan. 9, 2007.
    Apple’s iPhone turns 10: Here’s a look at the smartphone through the last decade
    Nokia returns with an Android smartphone but you can’t get it in the US
    Amazon’s Alexa stole the show at CES in a bid to become the IoT operating system
    A stack of bitcoins stand on top of U.S. one dollar bills.
    Bitcoin plummets over 23 percent after nearing all-time high

