With smartphones all looking very similar these days, you might think there's a lull in design innovation.

Cast your mind back over the past decade-and-a-half and experimentation and innovation were running wild, with phone makers looking to create the next hit product.

This led to odd-shaped mobiles with very interesting features. CNBC spoke to an avid collector of old phones Ben Wood, the chief of research at CCS Insight.

Wood helped CNBC compile a list of some of the weirdest and wackiest phone designs ever, as the Mobile World Congress (MWC) kicks off in Barcelona.